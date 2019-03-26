One person injured after shooting in Cabbagetown South
Police investigate a shooting in the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets Tuesday March 26, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 6:10AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 6:12AM EDT
One person was seriously injured after shots were fired in the Cabbagetown South area overnight.
It happened in a laneway next to a building on Sherbourne Street, north of Dundas Street, shortly after midnight.
One person was found with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A lone suspect fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.