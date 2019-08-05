

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating the city's fourth shooting in a day after a person was shot in Humber Heights on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, one person was located with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics have taken the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two vehicles were seen fleeing from the area.

No suspect information have been released.