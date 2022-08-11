York Regional Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in a Thornhill hotel left one person injured.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Liberty Suites Hotel on Yonge Street near Meadowview Avenue, shortly after midnight.

Police said there were a number of males inside a hotel room when shots were fired.

One adult sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Arrests have been made, police said, but it is unclear how many suspects are in custody.

Police said there is no risk to public safety.