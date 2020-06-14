

The Canadian Press





Ottawa Fire Services say a man suffered minor injuries after two small planes collided, causing one of the planes to crash into a river on Sunday.

Fire officials say the other plane was able to safely land at a nearby airport in Arnprior, Ont.

They say first responders rushed to the scene of the downed plane and found it upside down in a river.

Officials say the pilot of that plane was found on shore with minor injuries.

They say he's being treated by Ottawa paramedics.

The service says firefighters also rushed to the airport where the second plane landed in case the damage caused a crash, but say the plane landed without incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020.