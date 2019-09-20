

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Bradford.

It happened on Yonge Street near Line 13 just around 4:30 p.m.

Police said a large truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.

One person was taken to a Newmarket hospital, police said, but would not elaborate on the extent of injuries.

Investigators have closed Yonge Street between Line 12 and Line 14.

-with files from CTV News Barrie