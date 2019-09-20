One person injured after two-vehicle collision in Bradford
Police investigate a serious crash in Bradford on Sept. 20. (CTV News Toronto)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 5:57PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 7:03PM EDT
One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Bradford.
It happened on Yonge Street near Line 13 just around 4:30 p.m.
Police said a large truck and another vehicle were involved in the crash.
One person was taken to a Newmarket hospital, police said, but would not elaborate on the extent of injuries.
Investigators have closed Yonge Street between Line 12 and Line 14.
-with files from CTV News Barrie