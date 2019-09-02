

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of The West Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police said a motorcycle reportedly slammed into car.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Police said another motorcycle fled the scene but it is unknown if it was involved in the crash.

Burnhamthorpe Road was closed in both directions at the West Mall.