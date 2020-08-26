One person injured following shooting in Greektown
Police tape file photo-
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 7:20AM EDT
One person was injured following a shooting in the city's east end early this morning.
It happened near Danforth and Carlaw avenues shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Police say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
The area was closed to traffic for several hours this morning but has since reopened.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation is ongoing.