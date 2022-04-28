One person injured in Brampton shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Brampton that left one person injured. (Chopper 24)
Peel Regional Police say one person has been shot in Brampton.
The shooting happened in the area of Botavia Downs Drive and Brisdale Drive just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
When police arrived, they located an injured male victim. There is no immediate word on his condition.
No suspect information has been released.