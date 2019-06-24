

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person was injured in a stabbing following an altercation involving a group in Chinatown overnight.

Toronto police were called to the area of Cameron Street and Napanee Court at around 1:35 a.m.

Police said one victim made their own way to hospital. There is no word on the exact extent of his injuries, however police said he is expected to survive.

The victim is not cooperating so far, police said. No suspect information is available.