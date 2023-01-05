One person injured in Mississauga house fire
Firefighters are pictured at a house fire in Mississauga Thursday January 5, 2023. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2023 6:11AM EST
One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga overnight.
Emergency crews were called to a home at Willow Way and Riverside Place at around 12:48 a.m.
Crews arrived to find the house on fire. It was evacuated, along with neighbouring homes.
Peel police said one person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were shut down because of the fire, but have since reopened.
There is no word so far on how the fire started.