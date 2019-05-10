

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one person has been injured following a reported drive-by shooting in the city’s east end.

According to investigators, reports indicate that one person in a vehicle shot at another vehicle near Danforth and Chester avenues.

The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to a trauma centre. He is believed to be in critical condition, paramedics confirm.

As many as four vehicles were involved in a collision in the area, police added.

Police say they are also investigating a weapons call at Castle Frank Station that may be connected to the incident.