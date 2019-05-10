One person injured in reported drive-by shooting in city's east end: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 10:27PM EDT
Police say one person has been injured following a reported drive-by shooting in the city’s east end.
According to investigators, reports indicate that one person in a vehicle shot at another vehicle near Danforth and Chester avenues.
The victim was conscious and breathing when taken to a trauma centre. He is believed to be in critical condition, paramedics confirm.
As many as four vehicles were involved in a collision in the area, police added.
Police say they are also investigating a weapons call at Castle Frank Station that may be connected to the incident.