One person injured in Roselands shooting
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Monday, May 9, 2022 9:30PM EDT
Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in the Roselands area.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Black Creek Trail shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Police said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and that his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
There's no word so far about possible suspects.
Police have not provided any further details so far.