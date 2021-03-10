One person injured in shooting in Brampton
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 7:32PM EST
One person has been injured in a shooting in Brampton.
Peel police were called to the area of Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road just after 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired into a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot wounds.
There is no immediate word on their condition.
No suspect information has been released.