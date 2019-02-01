

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One person has been transported to hospital with injuries following a shooting in a residential area of Milton, Halton Regional Police say.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Main Street East and Maple Avenue at 2:55 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

One person was located in the area with injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.

A large number of officers have arrived at the scene to conduct a search.

The public is asked to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.