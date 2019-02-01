One person injured in shooting in Milton: police
A Halton Regional Police cruiser is pictured. (CP24/David Ritchie)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 3:45PM EST
One person has been transported to hospital with injuries following a shooting in a residential area of Milton, Halton Regional Police say.
Halton Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Main Street East and Maple Avenue at 2:55 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.
One person was located in the area with injuries and taken to hospital for treatment.
A large number of officers have arrived at the scene to conduct a search.
The public is asked to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.