A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting near The Junction neighbourhood.

Toronto police said around 11:15 p.m. that they had responded to multiple calls about the sound of gunshots near Runnymede Road and Liverpool Street, just north of St. Clair Avenue West.

One man suffering from a gunshot wound was located at the scene by responding officers, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they received a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. and transported one adult male to hospital with non-serious injuries.

There is no word so far about possible suspects.