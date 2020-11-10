One person injured in shooting near The Junction
Toronto police respond to a shooting near Runnymede Road and Liverpool Street Tuesday November 10, 2020. (MIke Nguyen /CP24)
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:47PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 11:52PM EST
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting near The Junction neighbourhood.
Toronto police said around 11:15 p.m. that they had responded to multiple calls about the sound of gunshots near Runnymede Road and Liverpool Street, just north of St. Clair Avenue West.
One man suffering from a gunshot wound was located at the scene by responding officers, police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they received a call to the area at around 10:30 p.m. and transported one adult male to hospital with non-serious injuries.
There is no word so far about possible suspects.