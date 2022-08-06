One person killed in collision in Burlington
A motorcycle and a vehicle collide in Burlington leaving one person dead.
Published Saturday, August 6, 2022 4:42PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 6, 2022 4:42PM EDT
One person has been killed in a collision in Burlington, Halton Regional Police say.
It happened just after 3 p.m. on Saturday on Waterdown Road, where a motorcycle and another vehicle collided.
The motorcyclist died of his injuries, police said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Waterdown Road is closed in both directions between North Service Road and Flatt Road as the collision reconstruction unit conducts its investigation.