A collision on a highway in Halton Hills Sunday evening left one person dead, police say.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 7, east of Fourth Line, shortly before 7:30 p.m after two vehicles collided.

Halton police said one person was pronounced dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police Port Credit detachment has taken over the investigation.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed Highway 7 between Fourth Line and Fifth Line for investigation.