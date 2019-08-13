One person, police officer in hospital after a shooting in Steeles and Islington
York Regional police are investigating a shooting in the area of Steeles and Islington on Tuesday night. (Peter Muscat)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 9:28PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 9:52PM EDT
York Regional police are investigating a shooting after a person and a police officer were taken to hospital on Tuesday night.
Police said it happened in the area of Islington and Steeles.
Toronto police said they are assissting with the investigating as the incident is on the border.
Road closures are in effect for police investigation.
More to come.