

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A person has died after a residential fire in Peterborough Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. at 142 Park Street.

Police said that a Peterborough officer on patrol saw smoke coming from a building and determined that the structure was on fire.

Residents were evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze. The flames, Peterborough Fire Services said, were venting from the first floor of the building.

“The fire was brought under control but there was extensive damage to the building,” Peterborough Fire Services said in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Peterborough police later said that one person died "as a result of the fire." A post-mortem has been scheduled to confirm the person’s identity and determine the cause of death.

Police said that the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious or criminal in nature.