

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person remains in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Friday afternoon that killed one person and sent another seven to hospital with various injuries.

A pickup truck was travelling westbound on Old School Road at around 4 p.m. when it went through a stop sign at Chinguacousy Road and collided with a sedan.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the three occupants of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old male driver and his five and six-year-old daughters, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 55-year-old female passenger in the sedan , meanwhile, was pronounced dead on scene. Two other passengers in that vehicle, a 27-year-old and a 19-year-old, were also taken to a trauma centre with more serious injuries. In a news release issued on Saturday afternoon, police said that the 19-year-old remains in critical condition.

The 26-year-old male driver of the sedan and a 56-year-old male passenger were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the identity of the woman killed in the crash.