One person remains in hospital after deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Mont Tremblant
Cadets from the Surete du Quebec stand near the base of a chairlift where one person died and another remains critically injured after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction equipment at Mont-Tremblant Resort in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Sunday, July 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2023 5:10AM EDT
MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. - One person remains in hospital a day after a deadly gondola crash at Quebec's popular Mont Tremblant resort.
Two people were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the resort in the Laurentian Mountains on Sunday, killing one and critically injuring the other.
Provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola.
A statement from Station Mont Tremblant said the construction equipment involved in the collision was operated by a third party.
The gondola remains closed until further notice and Sunday's activities on the mountain, including an ongoing Blues Festival, were cancelled.
Quebec's Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said in a post on Twitter that she is following the situation closely.
