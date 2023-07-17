

The Canadian Press





MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. - One person remains in hospital a day after a deadly gondola crash at Quebec's popular Mont Tremblant resort.

Two people were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the resort in the Laurentian Mountains on Sunday, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola.

A statement from Station Mont Tremblant said the construction equipment involved in the collision was operated by a third party.

The gondola remains closed until further notice and Sunday's activities on the mountain, including an ongoing Blues Festival, were cancelled.

Quebec's Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said in a post on Twitter that she is following the situation closely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.