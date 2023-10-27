One person rescued after falling in hole at construction site: Toronto Fire
Published Friday, October 27, 2023 7:50AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2023 7:54AM EDT
One person has been rescued after falling into a hole at a Toronto construction site.
According to Toronto Fire, the person fell into the hole, near Spadina Road and Thelma Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Friday.
When Toronto Fire arrived at the scene, they rescued the person.
Injuries have not been confirmed at this time. Emergency responders remain on scene investigating.