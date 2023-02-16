One person has been rescued after an early-morning fire broke out at a downtown apartment Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire at 341 Bloor Street West, just west of St. George Street, at around 5:45 a.m.

The fifth floor of the building was evacuated and one person was rescued, Toronto Fire said.

There’s no immediate word on their condition.

The fire was quickly knocked down and firefighters are working on clearing smoke from the building.

Officials have not said how the fire started.

Bloor Street West is closed between St. George and Huron streets because of the fire.