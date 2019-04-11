One person rescued, taken to hospital after falling down elevator shaft downtown
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:07AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:33AM EDT
One person has been transported to hospital after falling down an elevator shaft at a residential high rise building downtown.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 248 Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m.
According to Toronto Fire, the person fell about three floors down in an elevator shaft. There were unconfirmed reports that the person somehow fell from a wheelchair.
The age and gender of the person who fell are not known.
Toronto Paramedic Services said the person was rushed to a trauma centre after being rescued from the bottom of the elevator shaft.
There is no word so far on the extent of the injuries or how the person fell.