

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has been transported to hospital after falling down an elevator shaft at a residential high rise building downtown.

Firefighters were called to an apartment building at 248 Simcoe Street, in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire, the person fell about three floors down in an elevator shaft. There were unconfirmed reports that the person somehow fell from a wheelchair.

The age and gender of the person who fell are not known.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the person was rushed to a trauma centre after being rescued from the bottom of the elevator shaft.

There is no word so far on the extent of the injuries or how the person fell.