

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was revived on scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being pulled from a house fire in Scarborough without vital signs Friday evening.

The blaze broke out at the residence on Alexmuir Boulevard in the Brimley Road and Finch Avenue area shortly after 6 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews encountered flames and smoke at the rear of the building upon arrival.

The man was removed from the home following a search and successfully administered CPR, Toronto Fire says.

Two other people sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital, paramedics say.

The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.