One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled without vital signs from a fire in Hamilton Friday morning.

The fire broke out at around 9:45 a.m. at 12 Hilda Avenue.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke on the first floor after entering the two-and-a-half storey residence.

Firefighters rescued one person who was trying to get out of the home and they were transferred to the care of paramedics.

A second person was found without vital signs and was transferred to paramedics, who rushed them to hospital.

Hamilton Fire said the blaze appears to have started in a dresser. It wad extinguished by the first occupant and did not spread through the home.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, as well as the Hamilton police fire investigator.