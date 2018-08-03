

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a daylight shooting in Mississauga.

Police say that they were first dispatched to Acorn Place in the Hurontario Street and Highway 403 area at around 12:10 p.m.

They say that one individual was found with “obvious signs of trauma” at the scene and was taken to a hospital in Toronto. Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be a man in his early 20s, sustained a single gunshot wound.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police say that there are some road closures in the area due to the ongoing investigation.