One person rushed to hospital after daylight shooting in Mississauga
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 12:36PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 12:47PM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a daylight shooting in Mississauga.
Police say that they were first dispatched to Acorn Place in the Hurontario Street and Highway 403 area at around 12:10 p.m.
They say that one individual was found with “obvious signs of trauma” at the scene and was taken to a hospital in Toronto. Paramedics say that the victim, believed to be a man in his early 20s, sustained a single gunshot wound.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.
Police say that there are some road closures in the area due to the ongoing investigation.