One person rushed to hospital after daylight shooting in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2023 5:23PM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police say it happened in the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads shortly before 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders located one shooting victim. They were transported to a trauma centre by paramedics via emergency run, police say.
The circumstance leading up to the shooting are unclear, and police have not released any suspect information.