One person rushed to hospital after drive-by shooting in Pickering
Durham Regional Police are investigating a shooting in Pickering that left one person injured.
Published Sunday, March 6, 2022 3:43PM EST
Police in Duhram Region say that one person is in hospital following a drive-by shooting in Pickering Sunday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Altona Road and Finch Avenue.
Police said that a male victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre. There is no immediate word on their condition.
No suspect information has been released by police at this time.