One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.

It happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue and Oakdale Road, just east of Highway 400, Toronto police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the scene of the shooting.

There is no information so far about suspects, police said.