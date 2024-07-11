One person rushed to hospital after North York shooting
Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting near Finch Avenue and Oakdale Road in North York Thursday, July 11, 2024.
Published Thursday, July 11, 2024 5:44AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 11, 2024 5:44AM EDT
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
It happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Finch Avenue and Oakdale Road, just east of Highway 400, Toronto police said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one patient to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground at the scene of the shooting.
There is no information so far about suspects, police said.