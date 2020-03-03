

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital after an early-morning shooting at a 24-hour restaurant in Chinatown.

It happened inside Pho Pasteur on Dundas Street just west of Spadina Avenue at around 3:50 a.m.

Police say that the male victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The area around the restaurant has been cordoned off and police are currently searching for video surveillance.

Dundas Street was closed in both directions between Spadina and Kensington avenues but reopened just after 7 a.m.

No information has been released about a potential suspect or suspects at this time.