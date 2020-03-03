One person rushed to hospital after shooting at Chinatown restaurant
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting investigation on Dundas Street west of Spadina Avenue. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 5:26AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 7:30AM EST
One person was rushed to hospital after an early-morning shooting at a 24-hour restaurant in Chinatown.
It happened inside Pho Pasteur on Dundas Street just west of Spadina Avenue at around 3:50 a.m.
Police say that the male victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The area around the restaurant has been cordoned off and police are currently searching for video surveillance.
Dundas Street was closed in both directions between Spadina and Kensington avenues but reopened just after 7 a.m.
No information has been released about a potential suspect or suspects at this time.