One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to Overlord Crescent, near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, for the sound of gunshots Wednesday afternoon.

Police say there were reports of someone lying on the ground. When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound.

He has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

No suspect information is immediately available.