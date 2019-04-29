One person rushed to hospital after stabbing at lounge in Rexdale
Police respond to a stabbing at a lounge on Humber College Blvd in Rexdale Sunday April 28, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 6:35AM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a lounge in Rexdale late Sunday night.
Police responded to the lounge near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they rushed a patient to hospital in critical condition. Police later said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no information on suspects so far or what led to the stabbing.