One person rushed to hospital after stabbing at Scarborough apartment building
Published Monday, December 28, 2020 10:53AM EST
One person has been transported to hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in Scarborough this morning.
It happened at around 9:20 a.m. at a high-rise building near Markham and Ellesmere roads.
Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to hospital via emergency run.
The male victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening, Toronto Paramedic Services said.