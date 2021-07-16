Police say that one person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Police say that they were first dispatched to the Gerrard and Yonge streets area at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports about a group of people fighting.

The victim was eventually located near Yonge and Dundas streets and taken to a trauma centre by paramedics.

Police say that two suspects were also found nearby suffering from lacerations. They have since been taken into custody.

At this point it is not clear what charges they will face.