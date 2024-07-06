One person rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Scarborough
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, July 6, 2024 10:50PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 6, 2024 11:22PM EDT
Toronto police say one person has been critically injured in a shooting at a gas station in Scarborough.
Police received a call about the sound of gunshots in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road at 10:18 p.m.
Police say officers located an individual at a Shell gas station suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect fled the area in a vehicle. No descriptions of the vehicle or the suspect have been released.