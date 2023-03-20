One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a daylight stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday afternoon.

It happened near Yonge and Gerrard streets at around 12:15 p.m.

Police are looking for a male suspect who is believed to have fled the scene following the stabbing.

He is described as white and approximately 20 years old with a moustache. He was last seen in a tan bucket hat, a black sweater with “royalist” in red across the chest, grey plants, black shoes and a black scarf.

So far no details have been released about the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.