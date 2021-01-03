One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck in Brampton, Ont. Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near McVean Drive, around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.

Police say an adult male driver of a pickup truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Paramedics confirmed that one other person was taken to a local hospital.

Both vehicles remained at the scene, police added.

Roads in the area remain closed while the major collision bureau investigates the incident.