One person rushed to trauma centre after Brampton crash involving transport truck
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 2:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 3, 2021 2:34PM EST
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision involving a pickup truck and a transport truck in Brampton, Ont. Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street and Cherrycrest Drive, near McVean Drive, around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a crash.
Police say an adult male driver of a pickup truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Paramedics confirmed that one other person was taken to a local hospital.
Both vehicles remained at the scene, police added.
Roads in the area remain closed while the major collision bureau investigates the incident.