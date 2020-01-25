

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was rushed to a trauma centre following a stabbing in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred near Goreway Drive and Derry Road at around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was transported from the scene to hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

The suspect fled the area and has not yet been apprehended but investigators say the stabbing appears to be an “isolated incident.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area overnight but investigators say officers will be clearing the scene shortly.