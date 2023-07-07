One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a shooting in broad daylight near the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue.

Police say they responded to the call for a shooting just after 12:20 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators are asking people to avoid the area.

The suspects were last seen travelling on foot down Queen Street towards Boston Avenue. They are both described as Black men. One is wearing a white shirt with blood on it, while the other is wearing a dark t-shirt with a floral print and blue jeans.

This is a developing story.