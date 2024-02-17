A person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton Saturday morning.

Police say that the collision happened in the Orenda Road and West Drive area just before 9 a.m.

Paramedics say that other patients were assessed on scene and are in stable condition. The exact number of patients assesed could not be confirmed at this time.

Road closures in the area are in effect. Police are advising the public to use alternate routes.

Police say that the Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene.