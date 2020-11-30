One person seriously injured after being hit by car in York Region
Emergency crews attend the scene of a pedestrian struck in Richmond Hill on Nov. 30, 2020. (Sean MacInnes/CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, November 30, 2020 7:28PM EST
One person has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in York Region Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Regatta Avenue after receiving a report of a collision.
Not much is known about the circumstances of the crash, but police say that one person has been transported to a trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed as officers investigate the incident.