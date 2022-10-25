A pedestrian is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in North York Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Fenmar Drive.

Police say they located a pedestrian with serious injuries, who was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The driver remained on scene, according to police.

The southbound lane of Fenmar Drive is closed at Steeles Avenue West and police say to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.