One person seriously injured after collision between car and motorcycle in Burlington
Halton police are investigating a collision in Burlington that seriously injured one person. (Twitter/Halton Police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 8:35PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Burlington.
Emergency crews were called on Plains Road for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police said one person was taken to a Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.
Plains Road is closed from King to Kingsway for investigation.