One person seriously injured after crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga
One person has been injured after a vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail on Highway 403. (MTO)
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 8:15PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 4, 2020 9:06PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga Sunday night.
The Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail on the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 7 p.m.
The victim became trapped and needed to be extricated by emergency crews.
Peel paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The eastbound lanes of the highway was closed for cleanup but they have since re-opened.