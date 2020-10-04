One person has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga Sunday night.

The Ontario Provincial Police said a vehicle lost control and hit a guardrail on the highway near Winston Churchill Boulevard around 7 p.m.

The victim became trapped and needed to be extricated by emergency crews.

Peel paramedics said the victim was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The eastbound lanes of the highway was closed for cleanup but they have since re-opened.