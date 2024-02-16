One person has been hospitalized, and several youth are in custody following a stabbing at a mall in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they received a call from paid duty officers at Square One just after 5 p.m. for a stabbing.

The incident appeared to have begun as a large fight inside the mall, police say. In a a video update shared on X, formerly Twitter, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said they believe it was a robbery attempt of the victim.

Police said the victim is suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bell-Morena adds police have six people in custody, all under the age of 18 years old.

There is no further threat to the public.

Police are asking witnesses, and those who may have footage of the incident, to contact investigators.