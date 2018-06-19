

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel Paramedics say one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga.

The incident occurred in the area of Dundas Street and Camilla Road shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.

One person was transported from the scene to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition, according to paramedics.

In a tweet Monday, Peel police said one suspect fled the scene but has not yet been apprehended.

The tactical and K9 units were called in to assist in the search for the perpetrator.

The victim is currently in stable condition, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The criminal investigation bureau is actively investigating the stabbing but police are no longer on scene.