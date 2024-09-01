One person has been airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision on a highway in Georgina Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 48 between Old Homestead and Ellisview roads.

Ontario Provincial Police initially said a driver was transported to hospital via air ambulance and was in critical condition. They later clarified that the person who was airlifted was a female passenger.

Four others were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The highway is expected to be closed in both directions from Old Homestead to Ellisview roads until midnight for the investigation.