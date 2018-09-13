One person seriously injured in Ajax collision
An Ornge helicopter is pictured in this file photo from Sunday, February 26, 2012. (Pawel Dwulit /The Canadian Press)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 11:15AM EDT
One person is being airlifted to a trauma centre after a serious collision in Ajax.
The collision happened at Middlecote Drive and Taunton Road at around 10:30 a.m.
Durham Regional Police said two vehicles collided and one of them may have rolled over.
One person sustained serious injuries and was being airlifted to a trauma centre, police said.
The road is expected to remain closed for several hours as police.