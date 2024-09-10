One person seriously injured in Brampton shooting
Peel police are investigating a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2024 10:04PM EDT
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
Peel police say it happened on Olympia Crescent, near Bovaird Drive West and Chinguacousy Road, just before 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot.
Police say he was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.